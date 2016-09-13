TUNIS, Sept 13 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday it would immediately start working to resume crude exports from ports seized in recent days by forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

"Our technical teams already started assessing what needs to be done to lift force majeure and restart exports as soon as possible," NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement.

Starting on Sunday, pro-Haftar forces took control of the ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Brega and Zueitina from a rival force allied to a U.N.-backed government in Tripoli. (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)