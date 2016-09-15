BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 15 Libya's National Oil
Corporation will lift force majeure at three ports seized days
earlier by eastern forces, and exports will resume immediately
at two of the ports, it said on Thursday.
NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement he had
accepted a handover of the ports from forces loyal to eastern
commander Khalifa Haftar during a visit to Zueitina on
Wednesday.
"Exports will resume immediately from Zueitina and Ras
Lanuf, and will continue at Brega," Sanalla said, adding the
decision was taken according to instructions from both the
U.N.-backed government in Tripoli and a parliament based in the
east. "Exports will resume from Es Sider as soon as possible."
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Susan Thomas)