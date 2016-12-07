TRIPOLI Dec 7 Libya's National Oil Corporation
(NOC) evacuated non-essential staff from Es Sider port after
reports of military clashes nearby on Wednesday but was not
suspending any loadings, it said in a statement.
The NOC said it had held emergency meetings with
subsidiaries and had begun emergency measures near the fighting.
"We have not declared force majeure on oil loadings pending
further information, but we are monitoring the situation
closely," the statement said.
The statement came as east Libyan security forces said they
had thwarted an attempted advance by a rival faction towards
major oil ports including Es Sider.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans)