TRIPOLI, March 4 Libya's National Oil
Corporation (NOC) held an urgent meeting to review crude loading
schedules and emergency measures to protect oil facilities after
clashes around the major terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, it
said in a statement on Saturday.
The meeting on Friday studied "how to maintain the safety of
employees and of oil assets and tanks and facilities within the
ports, and to study and review the crude loading plans in
accordance with the scheduled tables for export operations", the
statement said.
It did not detail any specific measures taken or say that
there had been any change to operations in the ports.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) withdrew from
the ports on Friday in the face of an attack by a rival faction.
