BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 An armed faction
entered the major Libyan oil terminal of Es Sider on Friday and
an airport at the neighbouring terminal of Ras Lanuf, after
attacking eastern forces that have controlled the terminals
since September, officials and residents said.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) had earlier
claimed to have repelled an attack by the Benghazi Defence
Brigades (BDB) south and west of Es Sider with air strikes and
in clashes on the ground.
However, soon after BDB fighters posted pictures and videos
of themselves in Ras Lanuf airport, the LNA said it had retaken
control there.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis;
editing by Patrick Markey)