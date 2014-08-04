TOBRUK, Libya Aug 4 Libya's new House of Representatives on Monday elected Aguila Saleh Iissa, an independent lawmaker from the eastern town of al-Qobba as its president after its first formal meeting in the Mediterranean town of Tobruk.

Elected in June, the House of Representatives replaces the General National Congress (GNC) in a country where rival militias have turned its two biggest cities to battlefields during three weeks of fighting.

Saleh Iissa is seen as a legalist and had occupied many functions in the judicial sector at the time of the former ruler Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)