* Ruling seen as widening divisions in Libya
* Comes a day after gunmen stormed oilfield
* Libya seen on brink of full-blown civil war
(Adds reaction of rival Tripoli-based parliament)
TRIPOLI, Nov 6 Libya's Supreme Court declared
the internationally recognised parliament on Thursday as
unconstitutional, in a ruling likely to fuel further chaos in
the north African oil producing nation.
The decision, which was rejected by the assembly, came a day
after gunmen stormed Libya's biggest oilfield and shut down
production at the facility in the country's remote south.
Libya is in chaos as two rival governments and parliaments
are struggling for control of the country's vast energy reserves
three years after the overthrow of veteran ruler Muammar
Gaddafi. Dozens of armed groups have also joined the fray.
Western powers and Libya's neighbours fear the OPEC member
nation is heading for a full-blown civil war, with former rebels
who helped oust Gaddafi now using their guns to carve out their
own fiefdom.
Libya is split into a western part controlled by fighters
calling themselves Operation Dawn, who seized the capital in
August, and a rump state in the east where the internationally
recognised parliament and government are now based.
In a televised ruling likely to deepen these divisions and
hamper the United Nations' mediation efforts, the Supreme Court
invalidated the election of the House of Representatives, which
has fled to the eastern city of Tobruk. The court said a
committee that prepared the election law had violated Libya's
provisional constitution.
The June election produced an assembly with a strong showing
of liberals and federalists, annoying Islamists with links to
Operation Dawn, which seized Tripoli two months later.
The Supreme Court is based in Tripoli, where Dawn has
reinstated the previous parliament, the General National
Congress (GNC), where Islamists had been stronger.
The fighters, who come mainly from the western city of
Misrata, have taken control of state bodies, calling into
question the court's ability to make independent rulings.
Hundreds of people were seen celebrating the court verdict
in Tripoli and GNC head Nouri Abusahmain said it provided a
chance for a national dialogue to end Libya's crisis.
"We the General National Congress call for dialogue," he
said in a televised speech. "A dialogue serves national
reconciliation, stability and development."
Responding to the ruling, the House of Representatives in
Tobruk declared it did not recognise the court.
"The ruling was made under the threat of guns," the
assembly's spokesman Farraj Hashem told a news conference.
There was no immediate response from Western and Arab powers
which have recognised only the Tobruk-based assembly and have
publicly boycotted a rival prime minister, Omar al-Hassi,
installed by Tripoli's rulers.
The United Nations said in a statement it was studying the
ruling, adding there was an "urgent need for all parties to
forge consensus on political arrangements".
GUNMEN STORM OILFIELD
The decision came after gunmen stormed Libya's El Sharara
oilfield on Tuesday and Wednesday, shutting down the country's
biggest production facility in a blow to government efforts to
keep the oil industry isolated from the spreading chaos.
It was not clear what happened exactly but rival tribes have
fought over the area near the field twice in the past twelve
months to press authorities to meet their financial and
political demands.
Officials said on Thursday the gunmen had left the field.
Oil company vehicles riddled with bullet holes could be seen on
social media. A Libyan official said authorities hoped to
restart production very soon but they needed to resolve local
conflicts first.
The closure will lower Libyan oil production, last reported
at around 800,000 bpd, by at least 200,000 bpd, worsening a
budget crisis as oil revenues have been well below target due to
repeated strikes across the country.
Some Libyan websites said the gunmen were linked to the
Misrata-led alliance, but that could not be confirmed. Both
sides -- the Tripoli rulers and the government in the east --
have an interest in keeping the oil flowing as their supporters
are on the state payroll.
Authorities had managed to boost output in the past three
months after it had slumped to 100,000 bpd due to protests.
Conditions in the poverty-stricken south of Libya have
worsened since the seizure of Tripoli, which has hampered the
work of government ministries and deprived the south of food,
consumer goods and money from the central bank.
The fluid situation in the capital and the south has been
exacerbated by a separate conflict in the main eastern city
Benghazi between pro-government forces and Islamists.
More than 230 people have been killed since the army started
an offensive there three weeks ago.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Mustafa Hashem Omar Fahmy, Ahmed
Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Gareth Jones)