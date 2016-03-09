* Security situation in Tripoli still difficult
TRIPOLI, March 9 Five years after the uprising
that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi, Tripoli is on edge, somewhere
between peace and war.
There is a semblance of normal life in the Libyan capital
and glimpses of the unexpected - kite surfers zip across choppy
waves and a group of amateur cyclists in matching kit pedal
along a seafront highway.
Yet the armed groups that control the city are an unsettling
presence. Gunmen in balaclavas staff checkpoints on key roads,
and armed brigades have been flexing their muscles in late-night
parades.
It is here that a unity government nominated abroad under a
U.N.-backed plan is hoping to set up shop.
But two months after the deal was signed with limited Libyan
support, Reuters interviews with residents and officials, and a
string of recent incidents, show that resistance from hardliners
in both Tripoli and the east is still getting traction,
shrinking the space for the plan to succeed.
The hardliners in Tripoli present themselves as the true
guardians of the uprising, protecting Libya against a
counter-revolution and foreign meddling. Those in the east claim
to be saving the country from Islamist extremism.
Both speak for some of the armed factions that hold real
power in Libya, and are scared of losing influence, protection
and access to the country's rapidly dwindling financial
resources in a political transition.
In Tripoli's Martyrs' Square, where families stroll past
dozens of men saying prayers at sunset, some support the unity
government, saying they are fed up with violence, cash shortages
and rising prices.
"We've had enough," said Fardous Boukhatwa, whose family was
displaced by fighting in Benghazi and was visiting Tripoli with
three of her children. "There is only one solution -
reconciliation and forgiveness."
HARDLINERS
But others echo the criticism of the Tripoli hardliners.
"The United Nations did not play the role of mediator, it was
biased towards the east," said Abdulkarim Sadiq, a retired
teacher from the suburb of Janzour. "They cannot bring peace to
Libya - they just add fuel to the fire."
A group of teenage boys mention photos they saw on Facebook
of Prime Minister-designate Fayez Seraj meeting the commander of
Libya's eastern military forces, Khalifa Haftar, a former
Gaddafi ally deeply mistrusted in the west.
For nearly two years, Tripoli has been under the control of
armed factions that formed an alliance known as Libya Dawn to
seize control of the capital.
They reinstated the old parliament, the General National
Congress (GNC), and the newly elected chamber moved east to
Tobruk.
The Dawn alliance has now splintered. Key brigades have said
they will provide security for the unity government, but the
situation is volatile.
Under the U.N.-backed plan, the GNC is meant to form a
consultative chamber, and a few dozen moderates have been
holding meetings in preparation.
After their third session was disrupted by protesters last
week, one of those attending, Bilqasem Eggzait, said they might
have to consider meeting in a different city.
The same day, a group that regularly protests against the
unity government in Martyrs' Square appeared on a popular TV
station to proclaim the unity government "illegal" and warn of
"bloodshed and a fire of sedition" in the capital.
Early on Friday, the man nominated to head the State Council
said rocket-propelled grenades were fired at his Tripoli office.
The U.N. envoy to Libya swiftly condemned the incident, though
the property later appeared undamaged.
On Sunday, three members of the committee tasked with
preparing security in Tripoli for the new government were
briefly detained, drawing further U.N. condemnation.
The chances of major clashes if the unity government came to
Tripoli were small because a majority of Libyans support it,
said Eggzait.
But with a unified security force to build and oil revenues
at a fraction of their former value, the government would need
to cut salaries for brigades of former rebels who added tens of
thousands of men to the state payroll after the revolution, and
this would be difficult. "Politics in Tripoli is not about
ideology, it's about money," he said.
GUNFIGHTS
While recent violence in Tripoli has been limited to
occasional gunfights and isolated clashes, Benghazi, Libya's
second city, has been a battleground for Haftar's forces and a
collection of armed groups including Islamic State.
After previous promises to "liberate" the city came to
nothing, over the past two weeks the military has taken control
of several key areas, allowing some residents to return to their
homes and start repairing war-torn streets.
In the recently secured neighbourhood of Laithi, 42-year-old
father of four Khairy Mohamed al-Qatrani said he had been able
to return to his house "thanks to Khalifa Haftar, whose Karama
(Dignity) operation has thwarted the plans of Islamic State to
take control of Benghazi".
Qatrani said he hoped the army would be a neutral force in
the future, but the military deadlock was broken as Haftar's
allies in the eastern parliament, the House of Representatives
(HOR), continued to block approval of the unity government,
which includes Mahdi al-Bargathi, a Haftar rival, as defence
minister.
The recent military push "very much has to do with Haftar's
need to reassert himself as the saviour of the east in the face
of challenges within his own camp," said Issandr El Amrani,
North Africa director for International Crisis Group.
A majority of HOR members signed a declaration of support
for the new government, but complained that hardliners had
resorted to threats and physical force to prevent a vote.
A "crisis of trust" in the Tobruk chamber meant that voting
to approve the government there had become impossible, lawmaker
Ayman al-Nasr told Reuters.
Western diplomats, who say they can only provide sustained
support for the fight against Islamic State in Libya at the
request of a unity government, have looked on with growing
exasperation.
The extremist group is in control of Gaddafi's home town of
Sirte and has expanded to several other cities. This year it has
launched a series of attacks on facilities in Libya's coastal
"oil crescent".
Diplomats may now have to accept a return to negotiations,
which could be complicated by the military advances in Benghazi
and Haftar's enduring popularity.
Critics of the unity government plan say it was pushed
through prematurely, before Libya's powerful armed factions were
brought on board.
Unless this happens, with help from the regional powers that
have backed both sides - Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in
the east, Turkey and Qatar in the west - Libya's conflict will
not be resolved, said Amrani.
"The political guys who stand in as proxies cannot negotiate
for them at the end of the day," he said.
