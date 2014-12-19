BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 19 The commercial port in
Libya's second city, Benghazi, remains closed due to fighting
between pro-government and Islamist forces, forcing wheat
imports to make a detour via Tobruk harbour, a port official
said.
Benghazi has been a battlefield since May, when former army
general Khalifa Haftar declared war on Islamist fighters who had
been roaming unchallenged.
Its commercial port was still closed for wheat and other
imports, a port official said. "Some wheat imports, though in
small quantities, come via Tobruk," he said.
Tobruk lies some 600 km (375 miles) to the east of Benghazi
near the border with Egypt. It has much better security and its
home to the country's elected parliament, which fled Tripoli
after a rival group seized the capital in August.
Trucks also bring food from Egypt, though Egyptian
authorities sometimes close the main crossing and advise their
nationals not to travel further than Tobruk. Some smaller Libyan
ports under government control, such as Bayda, remain open.
Benghazi is symptomatic of the turmoil in the oil-producing
country, three years after the revolution that toppled
long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
Haftar merged his fighters with army special forces to start
a new offensive in mid-October, and now controls much of the
port city. But fighting has continued for more than a month in
the port area where Haftar says Islamists are holed up.
Libya has limited food production and has to import
everything from wheat, which it buys from Europe and the
Americas, to juice and dairy products.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)