(Adds NOC statement, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 4 Islamic State militants
clashed with security forces near Libya's Es Sider oil export
terminal on Monday killing two guards, while an oil storage tank
at nearby Ras Lanuf was set on fire during fighting there,
witnesses and a guard said.
The guard told Reuters that Islamic State suicide car
bombers had attacked Es Sider, after which the insurgents
retreated, and that the tank at Ras Lanuf, about 20 km (13
miles) from Es Sider, had been hit by a rocket.
A spokesman for Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) said the
tank was holding about 400,000 barrels of oil. The NOC was still
trying to put out the fire late on Monday evening.
Libya descended into chaos after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011 and rival governments and the militias that support them
are fighting for control of the North African state and its
energy reserves. Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, its biggest oil ports
lie between Sirte and Benghazi and have been shut for a year.
Islamic State has taken advantage the security vacuum to
grab territory and is threatening to advance from Sirte, which
it controls. So far the group has failed to take control of any
Libyan oil installations but has done so in Syria.
The group said it had attacked Es Sider after taking the
nearby town of Ben Jawad. However, there was no independent
confirmation of its capture.
Es Sider is protected by Ibrahim al-Jathran's Petrol
Facilities Guard, which has backed the government based in the
city of Bayda in the east, but is also fighting other forces
supporting that government.
Libya's crude oil production has dropped to less than a
quarter of a 2011 high of 1.6 million barrels per day.
The United Nations has been trying to win support for a deal
brokered in Morocco last month to create a national unity
government for Libya.
Separately on Monday, a plane targeting militant groups in
the eastern city of Benghazi was shot down, though the pilot
ejected, senior army commander Fadel al-Hassi told Reuters.
Forces allied to the Bayda government have been battling
insurgents based in Benghazi for months.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Patrick Markey and
Aidan Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)