BENGHAZI, Libya Jan 7 A car bombing at a checkpoint in the Libyan oil port of Ras Lanuf left seven people dead and 11 wounded on Thursday, a Petroleum Facilities Guard spokesman said.

Ali al-Hassi said the car had been in a queue at the checkpoint and exploded when it reached the front. The casualties included guards and civilians, he said.

Ras Lanuf and the nearby oil port of Es Sider have come under attack from Islamic State militants this week. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Roche)