By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya, July 27
Benghazi has been plunged into darkness as clashes between
pro-government forces and Islamist fighters have knocked out
three of five power stations serving the city, the country's
second largest, officials said on Monday.
Power has been off for 16 hours a day in the port city where
forces loyal to the official government based in the east have
been fighting Islamist groups for 15 months in a battle that has
turned parts of Benghazi into ruins.
A spokesman at state power firm GECOL in Benghazi said
output at the gas-fired main power plant was still stable at 650
megawatts on average a day, but three sub-stations distributing
electricity inside the city had been damaged.
He said ongoing fighting made it impossible to reach the
damaged stations, adding that the state power firm was running
out of spare parts. A turbine needed to be repaired but a German
firm that used to do the maintenance work had pulled out and was
refusing to send any engineers to Benghazi.
The closure of the city's port due to the fighting also made
it difficult to import spare parts, he said, asking not to be
named.
The Benghazi fighting highlights the chaos in Libya, where
armed groups back two governments vying for control. The
official prime minister has been based in the east since the
capital, Tripoli, was seized by a rival group which set up its
own government.
Both sides command loose coalitions of former anti-Gaddafi
rebels. After the ouster of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, the
various factions split along political, regional and tribal
lines.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Leslie Adler)