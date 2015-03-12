By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya, March 12
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 12 Airport guards stopped
Libya's Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni from getting on a
plane to Tunis in protest against his choice of interior
minister, officials said, in a stark demonstration of the
collapse of state authority in the oil producer.
The guards were demanding the job go to a southerner,
instead of the current western holder, illustrating the regional
and political divisions that have plagued the North African
country since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi four years ago.
Thinni's internationally-recognised government is also
fighting Islamist insurgents and has been holed up in the small
eastern city of Bayda since an armed group seized the capital
Tripoli in August and set up a rival administration.
Thinni and a senior delegation were meant to fly to Tunis
late on Wednesday but guards at the eastern Labraq airport
prevented him from boarding his plane, airport and government
officials told Reuters. He later returned to his base, they
said.
The guards were unhappy with Thinni's appointment of economy
minister Munir Ali Asr as caretaker interior minister, the
officials added, asking not to be named.
Thinni's government has struggled to make an impact with his
cabinet working out of hotels in Bayda, 1,200 km (750 miles)
east of Tripoli.
Ministers and key state bodies such as a grain distribution
agency in Tripoli are under the control of the rival government
which has been boycotted by world powers.
Both sides are allied to former rebel groups who helped
topple Gaddafi in 2011 but now fight for power, resources and
territory. Both have attacked each other with war planes and
fought over oil facilities.
Thinni had to appoint a new interior minister after
suspending Omar al-Zanki for making public statements about
another potentially embarrassing division, saying army general
Khalifa Haftar had tried to stop the premier from visiting the
eastern city of Benghazi, government officials have said.
Haftar's aides had said that inspecting troops in his
eastern stronghold was his job, not the prime minister's,
according to the officials.
Haftar started his own military campaign against Islamist
militants in May before allying himself with the recognised
government. He was appointed top army commander this week.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)