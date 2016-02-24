DAKAR, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Many refugees
and migrants in Libya are not seeking needed healthcare as they
fear being caught up in conflict between warring factions or
detained, robbed or kidnapped at official and fake checkpoints,
an aid agency said on Wednesday.
Most of those who arrive in Libya lack identity documents -
which they are required to show at checkpoints to get to health
facilities - and are afraid of being sent to detention centres
as a result, said the International Medical Corps (IMC).
Others have been trapped by fighting between armed groups
supporting two rival governments, and Islamic State militants,
or threatened by gunmen posing as security officials at fake
checkpoints, according to the medical aid organisation.
"Life in Libya is so hard for migrants, asylum seekers and
refugees... they face a lot of trouble and are terrified to
travel," said IMC Libya security manager Fabrice Faicel Ilahi.
"Armed men running fake checkpoints are benefiting from a
lack of central authority and are subjecting these vulnerable
people to extortion, robbery, abduction and even forced labour."
There are some quarter of a million refugees and migrants in
the North African country of 6.3 million people.
Many of them have fled Syria's five-year-old civil war or
travelled north through Africa's Sahel region in the hope of
crossing the Mediterranean to start new lives in Europe.
Syrian asylum seeker Saad Elmasri, who arrived in Libya in
2011, said his family suffered verbal abuse from Libyan soldiers
in the streets because his wife's passport had expired.
"We struggle to access healthcare due to the expired
passport... we never think about moving during the night because
of robberies and other acts at fake checkpoints," the
60-year-old said by phone from the capital, Tripoli.
The IMC is carrying out medical consultations, providing
healthcare for those held in detention centres, and distributing
health kits which include medicine, blankets and heaters.
Libya could run out of life-saving medicine within a month,
which would affect the lives of one million people, the United
Nations humanitarian coordinator for Libya said on Tuesday.
The violence has taken a heavy toll on health facilities,
with only two out of a dozen hospitals in the eastern city of
Benghazi currently functioning, Ali Al-Za'tari said.
Around 2.4 million people in Libya - four in 10 of the
population - need humanitarian aid, according to the U.N. Office
for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Libya's eastern parliament, which is internationally backed
but opposed by a rival government in Tripoli, rejected an
initial unity government last month, while Islamist fighters
have exploited the security vacuum to expand their presence.
