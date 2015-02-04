TRIPOLI, Feb 4 - Libya has released a Russian and a Tajik,
both members of an air crew detained after it flew into the
North African country from the United Arab Emirates last year
without permission, a judicial official said on Wednesday.
The Tripoli-based government, one of two rival governments
in Libya, detained seven foreign crew members on Nov. 14 for
bringing in a "suspicious cargo" to the southern city of
Ghadames on behalf of the UAE.
Libyan news websites close to the eastern-based,
internationally recognised government said the plane was
delivering aid.
"The Russian and Tajik crew members were released after
their accusations were dropped," Sadiq al-Sour, head of
investigations at the Tripoli attorney general's office, told
Reuters.
Four other foreign crew members were already released in
December. The pilot will stand trial next week, Sour said.
Libya has two governments and parliaments, dividing the
country. The Tripoli government has not been recognised
internationally but controls ministries and western regions.
The conflict between the two sides has hampered supplies of
food and medical aid to Libya's remote south. The Tripoli
government accuses the UAE and Egypt of helping the east
militarily, which they deny.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)