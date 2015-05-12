ROME May 12 The United States and five European
countries warned on Tuesday that Libyan state institutions which
control billions of euros of national assets risked being
exploited by rival forces wrestling for control of the country.
Libya's central bank, the Libyan Investment Authority, the
National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the Libyan Post
Telecommunications and Information Technology Co. together
control a huge portfolio of assets ranging from stakes in some
of Europe's biggest companies to vital oil revenues.
Control of state bodies has become increasingly murky as
Libya has descended into near-anarchy since rebels toppled
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with two rival governments backed by
armed militias now claiming legitimate authority.
In a joint statement underlining mounting international
alarm, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain joined the U.S.
administration in urging that Libya's economic, financial and
energy resources be used "for the benefit of all Libyan people".
They said that as hopes of a peace deal brokered by the
United Nations were rising, "we express our concern at attempts
to divert Libyan resources to the narrow benefit of any side in
the conflict and to disrupt financial and economic institutions
that belong to all Libyans."
They also warned that militant Islamist groups were
exploiting the disorder in the sprawling North African state
"and will take advantage of Libya's national wealth to advance
their appalling transnational agenda".
The government of internationally recognised Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni disputes power with a rival government based
in Tripoli, home of the NOC, since the latter's supporters
seized the capital last year, and oil revenues have been the
subject of particular contention.
Al-Thinni's government said earlier this year that it wanted
oil buyers to pay through a firm also called NOC but based in
the eastern city of Benghazi. Rival Prime Minister Omar al-Hassi
has said the dispute could break Libya in two.
The statement from the foreign governments said Libya needed
a government capable of overseeing its resources and protecting
the independence of its core economic institutions.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)