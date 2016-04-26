BELGRADE, April 26 A Serbian engineer has been
kidnapped in a remote area of Libya near the Egyptian border,
the Serbian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Miroslav Tomic, a maintenance engineer employed by a German
company, was abducted on Saturday while travelling to inspect an
oil field around 1,200 km (750 miles) from the capital Tripoli.
"We are waiting for more information about the details of
the abduction," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said without
elaborating.
Two Serbian embassy staff kidnapped last November near the
Libyan coastal city of Sabratha were among nearly 50 people
killed in February in U.S. air strikes on a suspected Islamic
State training camp.
The new U.N.-backed unity government is trying to establish
its authority over Libya, where a self-declared Tripoli
government and a rival in the east and various armed factions
have been vying for power and a share of the oil wealth.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Richard Balmforth)