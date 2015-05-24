BENGHAZI, Libya May 24 Warplanes from Libya's official government attacked a ship off the Libyan port of Sirte on Sunday, the air force commander said.

"Our jets warned an unflagged ship off Sirte city, but it ignored the warning," Saqer al-Joroushi told Reuters. "We gave it a chance to evaluate the situation, then our fighting jets attacked the ship because it was unloading fighters and weapons," he added.

An oil official said the ship was actually a tanker which had been carrying 25,000 tonnes of gasoil. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Ayman al-Warfalli and George Libby; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)