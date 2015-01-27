* Crew members killed in tanker attack this month
* West fears worsening violence could lead to civil war
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 27 Oil shippers face higher costs
and the possible loss of insurance cover on Libyan voyages,
caught in a struggle between the rival governments there and
threatened by air attacks.
John Dalby of maritime security firm MRM, said he had
prepared evacuation plans for an unnamed oil company if the
situation deteriorated further, adding that attacks on tankers
were expected to continue, reducing the pool of ships willing to
make runs to and from Libya.
"We are likely to see more attrition between the rival
governments and tankers are an easy target," he said.
"This is expected to mean tanker owners will be even less
keen on risking their tankers. Being targeted by air or sea is a
real commercial and safety risk now."
Libya's recognised government, which has been driven out of
the capital, is locked in escalating conflict with Libya Dawn,
which has declared its own government.
In recent weeks, forces loyal to Prime Minister Abdullah
al-Thinni have used warplanes to attack ships bringing fuel to
their rivals and Western powers worry Libya is lurching closer
to civil war.
The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), which
represents the majority of the world's merchant fleet, said it
took threats by Libya's airforce very seriously.
"(The ICS) advises merchant shipping to avoid Libyan waters
if possible," Secretary General Peter Hinchliffe said.
This week, the recognised government forced a tanker
carrying fuel to divert course to Tobruk or face being bombed on
after it tried make a delivery to Libya Dawn in Misrata - a port
the rivals government controls.
This followed an attack by a Libyan warplane on a fishing
vessel carry gasoline last week. In the worst incident this
month, two crewmen were killed in an airstrike on a Greek-owned
tanker moored off the port of Derna, drawing global
condemnation.
The tanker's Greek managers did not respond to requests for
comment. Other tanker operators declined to comment citing
security issues.
The turmoil is likely to raise insurance costs on shipments
or even lead to Libya being excluded from policy cover, shipping
sources say. Insurance for calls to Libya is typically given for
seven days currently, they added. In 2011, Libya was added to
high risk areas by London's insurance market.
"War risks cover remains available, but we are maintaining a
continuous watch on this complex situation where ships and their
crews have been shown to be tragically exposed to unprovoked and
unpredictable attacks," a leading war risk insurer said.
The conflict could also mean contractual disputes ahead.
"The stark warnings that military strikes will take place is
likely to lead war risks insurers to alter policy terms relating
to navigation to Libya," said Jonathan Moss of law firm DWF.
"This will not only affect the balance of trade, but will
also expose the assureds to uninsured liabilities and lead to a
rise in coverage disputes should claims arise."
(Editing by William Hardy)