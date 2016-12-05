MISRATA, Libya Dec 5 Libyan forces took control
on Monday of the final cluster of buildings where Islamic State
militants were holding out in their former North African
stronghold of Sirte and are securing the area, a spokesman said.
Forces led by brigades from Misrata and backed by U.S. air
strikes "control all of Sirte's Ghiza Bahriya neighbourhood and
are still securing the area," spokesman Rida Issa told Reuters.
There was no official announcement that Sirte had been
taken. Earlier on Monday, more than a dozen Islamic State
fighters clinging on in Sirte surrendered to Libyan forces,
officials said.
(Writing by Aidan Lewis)