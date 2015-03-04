TRIPOLI, March 4 Forces loyal to Libyas internationally recognized government carried out air strikes on a Tripoli airport on Wednesday, hitting an open area near the runway, but causing no major damage, a military spokesman and a source at the airport said.

The strike came after warplanes from the rival goverment controlling Tripoli attacked an airport in the western town of Zintan.

Libya is caught in a conflict between two rival governments who are battling for control of the North African country and its oil resources.