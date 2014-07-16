TRIPOLI, July 17 Air controllers in western
Libya have gone on strike to protest against the shelling of
Tripoli's main airport, halting flights in much of the oil
producing country, an official said on Thursday.
The air controllers refused to go to work at the control
tower in Tripoli, which regulates traffic for all of western
Libya, a spokesman for the transport ministry said.
Authorities had closed Tripoli International Airport after a
militia on Sunday attacked the airport area controlled by a
rival militia, part of growing turmoil in the North African
country.
On Wednesday, Libya reopened the western Misrata airport,
which also had been closed after the airport attack, but it will
have to close again due to the strike because Tripoli air
controllers are also responsible for Misrata.
