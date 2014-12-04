TRIPOLI Dec 4 Forces allied to one of two rival
governments vying for power in Libya conducted an air strike
near Tripoli on Thursday, officials and residents said, part of
an ongoing struggle since a group seized the capital and set up
its own cabinet.
Libya is caught in the conflict between the two sides, each
with its own government and parliament. One is a self-declared
government created after fighters from a group known as Libya
Dawn took over Tripoli in August, and the other the
internationally recognised government, forced out of Tripoli and
now operating from the country's east.
Both sides gave different accounts of the target of
Thursday's air strike.
The Libya Dawn-linked government said through its own state
news website that the target had been a poultry farm in Qaser
Ben Gashir, a town south of Tripoli. The area is close to the
old Tripoli airport which was the scene of a month-long battle
in the summer.
But the army of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's
government said it had hit military installations and positions
of Libya Dawn in Qaser Ben Gashir, its spokesman Mohamed El
Hejazi said.
"We are extending our strikes as long we know more about the
ammunition places," he said.
Residents said they had heard an explosion in the area.
At least three people were killed on Tuesday in air strikes
on a town west of Tripoli, again carried out by forces loyal to
Thinni, officials said.
After the NATO-backed war ended Muammar Gaddafi's one-man
rule in 2011, oil-producing Libya has struggled to reach
stability. Former rebel brigades who once fought side by side
have now turned on each other, aligning themselves with rival
political factions in a scrabble for control.
On Wednesday, Thinni's government said in a statement his
forces had started a military offensive to take back Tripoli.
Thinni's government has allied itself with forces of former army
general Khalifa Haftar who had declared war on Islamists in May.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Wrafalli, Ulf Laessing and Ahmed
Elumami; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)