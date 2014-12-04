* Libya has two governments vying for legitimacy
* Eastern government launches new air strike on western
Libya
* Recognized government lost control of capital in summer
(Add Libya's neighbours, background)
TRIPOLI, Dec 4 Forces allied to one of two rival
governments vying for power in Libya launched an air strike near
Tripoli on Thursday, officials and residents said, in a struggle
that began when one group seized the capital in August and set
up its own cabinet.
Libya is caught in fighting between two sides, each with its
own government and parliament. One is a self-declared government
created after fighters from a group known as Libya Dawn took
over Tripoli in August. The other is the internationally
recognised government, forced out of Tripoli and now operating
from the east of the country.
Both sides gave different accounts of the target of
Thursday's air strike.
The Libya Dawn-linked government said through its own state
news website that the target had been a poultry farm in Qaser
Ben Gashir, a town south of Tripoli. The area is close to the
old Tripoli airport, which was the scene of a month-long battle
in the summer.
But the army of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni's
government said it had hit military installations and positions
of Libya Dawn in Qaser Ben Gashir, its spokesman Mohamed El
Hejazi said.
"We are extending our strikes as long as we know more about
the ammunition places," he said.
Residents said they had heard an explosion in the area.
At least three people were killed on Tuesday in air strikes
on a town west of Tripoli, again carried out by forces loyal to
Thinni, officials said.
After the NATO-backed war ended Muammar Gaddafi's one-man
rule in 2011, oil-producing Libya has struggled to reach
stability. Former rebel brigades who once fought side by side
have now turned on each other, aligning themselves with rival
political factions in a scrabble for control.
On Wednesday, Thinni's government said in a statement his
forces had started a military offensive to take back Tripoli.
Thinni's government has allied itself with forces of former army
general Khalifa Haftar who had declared war on Islamists in May.
Libya's neighbours welcomed plans by the United Nations to
hold a new round of talks next week between the two sides,
Sudan's Foreign Minister Ali Karti said after meeting colleagues
in Khartoum.
At the same time, the neighbours stuck to the U.N. position
that Libya's legitimate parliament was the Tobruk-based House of
Representatives, according to a final communique.
Thinni's Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Dairi, who joined the
meeting, said U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino Leon might bring in
more parties to the dialogue, without elaborating. He said the
talks would again take place in the southern city of Ghadames.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Ulf Laessing, Ahmed Elumami,
Mahmoud Mourad and Khaled Abdelaziz; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)