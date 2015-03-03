BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 Forces from Libya's
internationally recognised government carried out air strikes on
Maitiga airport in Tripoli and on an airport in Misrata town on
Tuesday to retaliate against rival forces controlling the
capital, a security official said.
Saqir El-jaroshi, air force commander for the recognised
government, said the strikes were in response to attacks on
Zintan airport by forces allied to the Libya Dawn group, which
took over Tripoli last year and set up its own government.
A source at Maitiga airport in the Tripoli said the strikes
had hit an area near the runway, but did not cause any major
damage.
