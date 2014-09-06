(Adds Sudan reaction, details, background)
By Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 7 Libya said a Sudanese
military transport plane bound for a Tripoli airport under
control of an armed faction had entered its airspace to supply a
"terrorist group" with ammunition, a government statement said
on Saturday.
Sudan confirmed it had sent a military plane but said it had
only carried equipment for a joint Libyan-Sudanese state border
force.
Libya is in turmoil three years after the ousting of Muammar
Gaddafi as armed groups, partly linked to Islamists, have seized
the capital Tripoli and set up an alternative parliament and
government.
"This work from the Sudanese state violates (the
sovereignty) of the State of Libya and interferes with its
affairs," the Libyan statement said, adding that Libya had asked
the Sudanese military attache to leave the country.
"Sudan is interfering by supporting a terrorist group," it
added.
Libya said the Sudanese plane had been bound for
Tripoli-Matiga airport and made a refuelling stop in the Libyan
desert oasis Kufra near the border to Sudan. Ammunition had been
found loaded on that plane during an inspection at Kufra
airport, it added, without saying whether the plane was still in
Kufra.
Matiga is a military airport now used mainly for commercial
flights after Tripoli's main international airport was damaged
by fighting between rival armed groups. Matiga is under control
of an alliance of factions challenging the government which has
relocated to Tobruk in the far east to escape the violence.
"We, the Libyan government, firmly denounce that a Sudanese
military plane has penetrated the Libyan airspace without an
official permit from the Libyan government. The plane was
carrying ammunition which had not been officially approved by
the Libyan government," the statement said.
But Sudan, led by an Islamist government, described the
incident as misunderstanding, saying the plane had carried
equipment for a joint Sudanese-Libyan border force to tackle
smuggling and human trafficking.
"The plane did not carry any material for armed groups in
Libya," Sudan's army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid told the local
TV channel Shouruq. The Sudanese army was not interfering in
Libya, adding that Libyans were able to overcome the current
crisis without any outside intervention, it said.
Gaddafi used to fund and supply rebels in the western
Sudanese region of Darfur but bilateral relations have improved
much since his overthrow.
Sudan, like other neighbours, has trained Libyan soldiers
and officers as part of international efforts to build up an
army and police force. Khartoum also participates in conferences
of Libya's neighbours discussing support to stabilise the oil
producer.
South Sudan has accused its arch-rival Sudan in the past of
arming rebels operating on its territory, a claim denied by
Khartoum which has accused Juba of supporting Sudanese rebels
with weapons.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Ali Abdelati,
Shadi Busra, Michael Georgy and Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)