By Khalid Abdelaziz
| KHARTOUM, April 9
KHARTOUM, April 9 Sudan's foreign ministry said
on Thursday it had summoned the Libyan ambassador in Khartoum to
protest against the arrest of a Sudanese consul in the eastern
Libyan city of Benghazi.
Libyan security officials in Benghazi denied that Abdelhalim
Omer had been detained, and an official in Libyan Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni's office said he had no information about the
alleged incident.
Relations between the two governments soured in September
when Thinni, Libya's internationally recognised leader, accused
Khartoum of trying to airlift weapons and ammunition to a rival
government in Tripoli.
Khartoum denies the charge, saying the weapons were meant
for a joint border force under a bilateral agreement.
Sudanese foreign ministry spokesman Ali al-Sadiq told
Reuters the ministry had summoned the Libyan ambassador on
Wednesday and was contacting Libyan authorities to secure the
consul's release.
"They promised they will do that soon," he said.
In January, the official Libyan government banned Sudanese
citizens, Syrians and Palestinians from entering the war-torn
nation, accusing their countries of undermining Libya's
security.
The conflict is intensifying in Libya, where two rival
governments, each backed by loose coalitions of ex-rebels who
once fought together to oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, are
battling for control of the OPEC producer.
Thinni's government was forced to relocate to Tobruk in the
east after Islamist-leaning militias captured Tripoli in August.
(Additional reporting by Tripoli bureau; Writing by Mahmoud
Mourad; Editing by Stephen Kalin and Andrew Heavens)