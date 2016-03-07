By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 A long-running dispute over the
leadership of Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund reaches
London's High Court on Monday, potentially paving the way for
litigation against two global investment banks to move forward.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) wants to pursue
Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale in the
English courts for more than $3 billion it claims was
mismanaged. Both banks have rejected the allegations.
The fund, however, is mired in a power struggle between two
rival chairmen, Hassan Bouhadi and AbdulMagid Breish. The
dispute mirrors the fragmented nature of the country following
the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Bouhadi was appointed as head of the LIA in October 2014 by
the LIA's board of trustees, populated by leaders of the House
of Representatives.
But his Tripoli-based rival Breish says he in in charge,
reinstated as head of the fund following a decision by Libya's
Court of Appeal.
Bouhadi initiated proceedings in London's Commercial Court
in September 2015 to determine this question of authority.
The issue needs to be settled to provide the legal clarity
to allow the litigation against the two investment banks to move
forwards. If the LIA wins these cases it could result in an
award of billions of pounds.
As an interim measure, advisers BDO were appointed by the
court in July 2015 to manage the litigation on the LIA's behalf.
This has allowed the pre-trial work on the bank litigation to
continue, such as the taking of witness statements and gathering
of expert evidence.
At the time of BDO's appointment, it was hoped Libya would
soon form a national unity government and determine the question
of LIA leadership for itself, but hardliners are resisting a
formal vote in Libya's elected parliament to endorse the new
UN-backed government.
In the absence of any decision from Libya, an English court
now has to rule on who has the authority to bring the
litigations against the banks, regardless of the merits of those
cases.
To do this, the judge, William Blair, the brother of former
British prime minister Tony Blair, must first decide which is
the legitimate government of Libya, using some procedures once
developed to decide who was in charge in Somalia.
He will consider who has the constitutional right to govern
in Libya; who has administrative control; whether there is any
indication from the British government as to what it regards as
the legitimate government; and what the international community
regards as the legitimate government.
The case could run into a second week, and a judgment is not
expected immediately. The judgment may also be appealed against.
