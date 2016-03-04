LONDON, March 4 William Blair, brother of
ex-British prime minister Tony Blair, is expected to be
appointed judge in the long-running dispute over the leadership
of Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund, sources on both
sides of the case said.
The case is to be heard in London's High Court from Monday.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is in a power struggle
between two rival chairmen, Hassan Bouhadi and AbdulMagid
Breish. The dispute mirrors the fragmented nature of the country
following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The case, which will be held in the Commercial Court, will
ultimately determine which of the two chairmen has the authority
to bring litigation against investment banks Goldman Sachs and
Societe Generale.
The LIA is attempting to pursue the banks for more than $3
billion it claims was mismanaged. Both banks have rejected the
allegations.
The sources said David Pannick of Blackstone Chambers will
be lead counsel for Breish and Jonathan Crow of 4 Stone
Buildings will represent Bouhadi.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)