VIENNA May 16 Libya's U.N.-backed unity
government will soon seek exemptions from a U.N. arms embargo to
help establish its authority over the strifetorn country, a
group of states supporting the government said on Monday.
"The Government of National Accord has voiced its intention
to submit appropriate arms embargo exemption requests to the UN
Libya Sanctions Committee to procure necessary lethal arms and
materiel to counter UN-designated terrorist groups and to combat
Daesh throughout the country," said a joint communique issued
after a ministerial meeting in Vienna said, using an
abbreviation for Islamic State.
"We will fully support these efforts while continuing to
reinforce the UN arms embargo."
(Reporting by Michael Shields, John Irish and Lesley Wroughton;
editing by Andrew Roche)