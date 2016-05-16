* Kerry meets U.N.-backed leader at talks in Vienna
* Unity government has yet to assert control over Libya
* West expects requests for security support
* Chaos has benefited Islamic State, people smugglers
By Lesley Wroughton and John Irish
VIENNA, May 16 Libya's U.N.-backed unity
government met Western and regional powers on Monday to seek
their help as it tries to establish authority over a country
divided by armed factions and threatened by Islamist insurgents.
Germany's foreign minister said it was still unclear if the
Government of National Accord (GNA), which sailed into Tripoli
on March 30, would be able to end the bloody chaos that Libyans
have endured since Muammar Gaddafi's fall five years ago.
"The decisive question is whether Libya, directly on
Europe's southern border, remains a place where terrorism, the
crime of human trafficking and instability keep spreading or
whether we and the GNA will be able to restore stability and the
rule of law," Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters as he
arrived at the talks in Vienna.
"This is an open question at the moment."
As the talks began, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met
Fayez Seraj, prime minister of the GNA which is supposed to
replace the two rival administrations - one based in Tripoli,
the other in the eastern city of Tobruk - that have been
battling each other for more than a year.
It has won the backing of factions in western Libya but the
Tobruk parliament has yet to accept it. Both sides command the
loyalty of armed brigades that have fought for power and oil
wealth in the North African country, an OPEC member.
The West sees the GNA as the best hope to defeat Islamic
State, which has seized pockets of territory, and to stop the
smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean to Europe.
"I think they're going to ask for military assistance," a
senior U.S. official told reporters ahead of the talks co-hosted
by the United States and Italy.
"We want to see a co-ordinated national effort against Daesh
(Islamic State) and we want to see it secure its land and
maritime borders."
The U.S. official said he hoped Monday's meeting would "show
the international community lining up unambiguously behind the
GNA as the recipient of security assistance in Libya," adding
that the GNA would be expected to do its part.
"We expect the Libyans will make commitments about their
next steps on security and that the countries participating
will, in turn, commit to helping."
President Barack Obama has ruled out sending combat troops,
but the Washington Post reported last week that special
operations personnel have been stationed at two outposts in
eastern and western Libya since late 2015 to line up local
partners in advance of a possible offensive on Islamic State.
A spokesman for the GNA-backed military operations room,
based in the western Libyan town of Misrata, when asked by
Reuters to comment, denied the presence of any U.S. forces.
The United States has already conducted air strikes against
Islamic State militants in Libya.
French and British military advisers have also been
operating on the ground, sources in Libya and from those two
countries have said. Both Paris and London have ruled out direct
military intervention.
