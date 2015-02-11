* UN seeking unity government, ceasefire
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, Feb 11 U.N. negotiators resumed talks
on Wednesday with delegates from Libya's warring factions,
holding separate meetings with rival parties in the latest
attempt to end the OPEC oil producer's political crisis and
broker a ceasefire.
Libya is caught up in a struggle between an internationally
recognised government and a rival administration set up in
Tripoli after an armed faction seized the capital last summer.
Both are backed by brigades of fighters who helped oust
veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but have since turned
against one another in a complex conflict involving tribes,
former Gaddafi troops, Islamist militants and federalist forces.
U.N. special envoy Bernardino Leon met representatives of
the rival governments in the southern town of Ghadames near the
Algerian border. Both governments operate their own parliaments
and armed forces in a conflict Western powers fear will slide
into broader civil war.
The U.N. said Wednesday's talks had focused on an agenda and
timetable for parties to work to an agreement, but it said more
detailed negotiations would take place in coming days.
Previous talks held in Geneva last month made little
progress because key representatives from the Tripoli-based
government stayed away, demanding the dialogue be held in Libya.
The United Nations is first seeking a deal on a unified
government, a ceasefire and getting armed groups out of Libya's
main cities and key installations. But U.N. officials
acknowledge these aims fall well short of ending the crisis.
Libya's two largest oil ports, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, with
a combined capacity of around 600,000 barrels per day, have been
shut by fighting since December, cutting off vital oil revenues
and denting the economy.
Keeping any ceasefire or securing a lasting political
agreement is complicated by Libya's fragmented politics. The
rival factions are essentially loose confederations of different
armed groups and political leaders whose loyalties are not
always aligned.
Analysts also question whether the delegates attending the
U.N.-backed talks will be able to bring on board hardliners
among the armed groups on the ground who still believe they can
gain more from fighting.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva; writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Gareth Jones)