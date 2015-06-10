* UN calls talks last chance for Libya factions
* EU powers worried about rise of ISIS
* Rival governments pressured by hardliners
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, June 10 European powers on Wednesday
urged Libya's warring factions to accept a peace deal within
days, warning them that without an accord the only winners would
be Islamist militants who have used the country's chaos to gain
ground.
Delegations from Libya's two rival governments, who are
battling for control of the OPEC state, met with European
leaders in Berlin to discuss a U.N.-sponsored peace and
power-sharing proposal despite splits among some of the parties.
The talks were the latest push by the international
community to get Libya's rival factions to end a crisis that
threatens to turn the North African country into a failed state
just across the Mediterranean sea from Europe.
"If there is no deal in the next days or weeks, no one at
the negotiating table will be a winner. The winners will be
other radical groups, ISIS above all," German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Berlin, referring to one of the
names for Islamic State.
"We have to be clear, and we told this to the parties in
this conflict today, that we have an opportunity, but there
won't be many more. Perhaps this is the last chance to prevent
Libya from complete collapse."
Four years after an uprising ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya
has descended into internecine fighting among brigades of former
rebels who once battled side by side to remove the strongman but
slowly turned against one another in a battle for control.
In the power vacuum, Islamist militants allied with Islamic
State in Iraq and Syria have steadily gained ground, attacking
fighters from both factions, taking over several towns and
advancing close to oil installations.
A U.N. envoy has been negotiating for months to get an
internationally recognized government and its parliament into a
deal with a self-styled government set up in Tripoli since a
force known as Libya Dawn took over the capital last summer.
The conflict has also cut into Libya's oil production and
exports, and the vital energy revenue they provide, with several
major ports closed by fighting.
"Libya has no more time. This is my first message," U.N.
envoy Bernardino Leon said. "Every day, every hour is
important."
Delegations are due to return to Morocco for another round
of talks after receiving the proposed agreement. It sees the
selection of a new prime minister, with the current elected
House of Representatives legislating alongside a second chamber
that will compromise of some members of Tripoli's parliament.
Steinmeier said the atmosphere in the negotiations was "very
encouraging".
But implementing any peace deal, ceasefire and united
government will be tricky in Libya, where some hardliners still
believe they can win on the battlefield. The country's political
divisions have hardened as each side claims the mantle of the
revolution against Gaddafi.
Tripoli's self-declared government and its parliament,
known as the GNC, have accepted the U.N. proposal. But divisions
have emerged in the camp of the internationally-recognized
government's parliament, where some rejected the deal and
boycotted the Berlin talks.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Catherine Evans)