* Libya faces deeper chaos, must finalise pact, UN envoy
says
* Armed groups must help decide security arrangements
* Tripoli parliament GNC participating in Geneva talks
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Aug 11 The United Nations special envoy
to Libya called on the country's warring parties on Tuesday to
agree on a national unity government by the end of August and
endorse it with a vote in September.
Libya is split between two governments backed by armed
factions fighting for control. Libya Dawn, an alliance of local
militias, drove the internationally recognised government out of
the capital, Tripoli, and declared its own government a year
ago, leaving the oil-rich country on the verge of anarchy.
"What Libya is facing now is deeper chaos and division... So
I hope all the Libyan actors will be wise, to avoid this
scenario, to expedite the talks and to reach an agreement very
soon," the U.N.'s Bernardino Leon, who opened two days of talks
in Geneva, told a news briefing
"It is extremely risky to reach October without an agreement
because we will be in a more chaotic situation. This is why it
is important to have this time-line."
The input of armed groups on security arrangements was
important, Leon said, but was lagging behind the political
process.
Some Libyan factions signed an initial U.N.-sponsored
agreement in Morocco on July 12 to form a unity government and
end fighting. A key player from the parliament in Tripoli, the
General National Congress, stayed away then but is taking part
in the Geneva talks, expected to last through Wednesday and
possibly Thursday.
The U.N. proposal calls for a one-year government of
national accord in which a council of ministers headed by a
prime minister and two deputies would have executive authority.
The Geneva talks focus on five annexes to the pact and the unity
government, Leon said.
"We would like the GNC and all of the Libyans who are
participating in the process to give the benefit of the doubt to
this process," he said.
Backing from neighbouring countries, the European Union and
the United States is important "because always the final miles
in such a complicated process are the most difficult ones."
