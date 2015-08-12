GENEVA Aug 12 Warring factions in Libya ended
two days of U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva on Wednesday with a
pledge to end the political crisis and military conflict in the
country within weeks, a United Nations statement said.
"The parties underscored their determination to conclude the
dialogue process as soon as possible, with a target date within
the coming three weeks," said a statement by the U.N. Support
Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), headed by special envoy Bernardino
Leon.
Leon, who held a plenary attended by all delegations on
Wednesday in the Swiss city, called on the warring parties on
Tuesday to agree on a national unity government by the end of
August and endorse it with a vote in September.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)