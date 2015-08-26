By Ahmed Elumami
| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI Aug 26 A senior negotiator from one of
Libya's two parliaments on Wednesday quit U.N.-sponsored talks
on forming a unity government a day before a new round of
negotiations.
The United Nations has been trying to persuade the country's
warring factions for months to form a unity cabinet and end
fighting across the nation four years after the ousting of
Muammar Gaddafi.
Militant groups allied to each of the two administrations
have brought the country's oil-dependent economy to its knees
and most of Libya is now lawless and run by armed groups
attached to neither government.
The U.N. has scheduled a new round of talks in Morocco to
push the factions to agree on a deal this month but the
parliament based in Tripoli has so far refused to sign it.
The elected House of Representatives, based in the east with
the official government which fled Tripoli a year ago, signed a
preliminary deal last month.
Both sides face divisions and pressure from hardliners.
The lawmaker who quit on Wednesday was the head of the
Tripoli delegation and an Islamist, Saleh Makhzoum, the
Tripoli-based parliament known as General National Congress
(GNC) said on its website. He also resigned as deputy GNC
president.
The GNC gave no reason but Makhzoum's Justice and
Construction Party in a separate statement blamed differences
between him and GNC President Nouri Abu Sahmain over the
handling of the U.N. talks.
There was no immediate word from the U.N. on whether the
Morocco talks would go ahead on Thursday but another member of
the Tripoli delegation said Makhzoum's resignation would have an
impact.
"Makhzoum had the ability to deal quickly with reactions
from the other dialogue side and knows how they think," lawmaker
Mohamed Moazab said.
The U.N. proposal calls for a one-year government of
national accord in which a council of ministers headed by a
prime minister and two deputies would have executive authority.
Libya's security has deteriorated rapidly in the last few
months as Islamic State and other armed groups not linked to
either government have exploited the power vacuum.
