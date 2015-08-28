(Adds comments from UN envoy, background)
SKHIRAT, Morocco Aug 28 The United Nations
plans a new round of talks between Libya's warring factions next
week in Geneva in an effort to form a unity government and end
the country's crisis, a UN spokesman said on Friday.
Western governments see a U.N.-backed peace deal as the only
solution to chaos in Libya where two rival governments battle
for control, leaving a security vacuum which has been exploited
by migrant smugglers and Islamic militants.
Months of negotiations have been stalled by hardliners on
both sides and fighting among armed groups siding with the two
loose factions that emerged four years after the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi.
In the latest delay, delegates from Tripoli's self-declared
government dropped out of talks in Morocco this week, saying
they needed a new negotiating team after a chief member
resigned. But they said they would attend the next round with
the rival internationally recognized government.
Speaking in Morocco, U.N. envoy for Libya Bernardino Leon
said he expected both sides to return to the next round with
names for the new unity government.
"I do not think it makes sense for any institution that
wants to play a relevant role in Libya not to bring names," Leon
told reporters.
In the turmoil after the uprising against Gaddafi, a former
rebel faction called Libya Dawn took over the capital Tripoli
last year, setting up its own government and reinstating the old
parliament.
The internationally recognised government and its elected
parliament now operate out of the east of the country, allied
with another coalition of former anti-Gaddafi rebels.
The U.N. deal on the table calls for a one-year-long
government of national accord, where a council of ministers
headed by a prime minister, and two deputies, will have
executive authority.
The House of Representatives will be the legislative body,
but the accord also sees the creation of a 120-member State
Council, consisting of 90 members of the Tripoli parliament.
The recognised government agreed to a peace deal last month,
but the Tripoli faction refused to sign. The latest round of
talks was meant to iron out remaining differences.
