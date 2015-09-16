(Adds UN envoy quotes and Morocco dateline)
BENGHAZI/SKHIRAT, Morocco, Sept 16 Delegates for
Libya's internationally recognized government said on Tuesday it
was recalling its team from U.N.-backed peace talks with rivals,
complaining about amendments to a draft agreement meant to end
their conflict.
It was the latest setback for United Nations efforts to
reach a deal by Sept. 20 over the crisis between Libya's
official government and a rival, self-declared administration
that has taken over the capital Tripoli since fighting last
year.
Western powers say the U.N. deal for a unity government is
the only solution to the conflict, which has pushed the North
African state to the edge of economic collapse four years after
the rebellion ousted long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The recognized government and elected parliament working out
of the east of the country had agreed to a preliminary accord,
while the Tripoli faction had still refused to sign during talks
last week in the Moroccan city of Skhirat.
U.N. envoy Bernardino Leon had announced the two sides had
reached a consensus and would soon name candidates for a unity
government. But delegates for the recognized government and
elected House of Representatives (HOR) said on Tuesday they had
recalled their team for consultations over proposed amendments.
"The House of Representatives have rejected the amendments
that were added to the draft," HOR lawmaker Tarek Juroushi told
Reuters. "Additionally, the HOR have summoned the team in
Skhirat."
Another HOR lawmaker also confirmed the recall, saying the
congress "rejected the amendments added in the last round of
talks, but not the draft itself."
However, Leon played down the differences between the two
sides and said it was normal to have such debates in the final
stages of the talks.
"There is still a lack of trust...I think the closer we are
to the possibility of a final agreement, the more we will see
tough positions," he told reporters late on Tuesday in the
Moroccan costal town of Skhirat.
Leon added that the internationally recognized parliament
negotiating team is not leaving the talks despite the recall
from Libya.
"I think they will be back tomorrow or the day after
tomorrow and they will continue the discussions."
Negotiators from both sides are under pressure from
hardliners who see they can still win ground from conflict.
Armed forces on both sides are loose alliances of former
anti-Gaddafi rebels who turned against each other or whose
loyalties are more to tribal or regional allegiances.
Libya's turmoil is an increasing worry for European leaders
as Islamic State militants gain ground there and smugglers take
advantage of the chaos to send thousands of illegal migrants and
asylum seekers across the Mediterranean to Europe.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli and Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing
by Patrick Markey; Editing by Dominic Evans and Ken Wills)