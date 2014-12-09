(Adds details on talks, quotes from U.N. special envoy)
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI Dec 8 The United Nations will widen a
new round of talks aimed at ending Libya's escalating political
crisis by including a rival assembly challenging the recognized
government, its special envoy said on Monday.
Libya has had two governments and parliaments competing for
legitimacy since a group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli in
August, installing its cabinet and forcing the recognized Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to the east.
World powers fear the conflict will lead to civil war as
former rebel groups that helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 now
fight for power and a share of the vast oil reserves.
The United Nations had launched a first round of talks in
September bringing together the elected House of Representatives
and members from the city of Misrata linked to Libya Dawn who
had boycotted the assembly.
A second round of talks was meant to start on Tuesday after
the first produced no progress. U.N. Special Envoy Bernadino
Leon said during a visit to Tripoli that they would be postponed
until the beginning of next week to give more time to work out
details.
Leon said the dialogue would include members of a rival
assembly in Tripoli, the General National Congress (GNC), the
country's previous assembly reinstated by the new rulers in the
capital.
"So this dialogue should be based on respect. And we have
agreed tonight that this respect will mean that the
representatives from this house will be attending the dialogue
considering themselves representatives of the GNC," Leon said
after meeting GNC President Nouri Abu Sahmain.
"But they will accept that these talks will have different
views," he said, standing in a GNC building behind a banner
saying "State of Libya. Presidency of the General National
Congress."
Leon might find it hard to sell the inclusion of the GNC to
the House or Representatives when he visits its members based in
the remote eastern city of Tobruk on Tuesday.
He dodged a question whether his plans means the U.N. drops
its position that the house is the sole legitimate assembly, a
view shared so far also by global powers.
He only said a recent Supreme Court ruling invalidating the
House of Representatives had changed the situation though some
critics say the judges were hardly free since they are based in
Tripoli.
"We all agreed that the ruling of the court implied changes
in the country," he said. "What is important is to have a
dialogue where each one has its view and they accept the views
of the others," he said.
He said talks were focusing on forming eventually a national
unity government but reaching smaller steps such as local
ceasefire were key to start a broader dialogue.
