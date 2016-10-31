LONDON Oct 31 The U.S., British and Italian
foreign ministers began talks with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez
Seraj on Monday to tackle a political standoff preventing
Tripoli's U.N.-brokered unity government from expanding its
authority outside the capital.
Seraj and his two deputies met British Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and their
Italian counterpart, Paolo Gentiloni, at the British Foreign
Office in London. They made no comment before the meeting.
Since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi to an uprising in
2011, Libya has been beset by factional fighting among brigades
of ex-rebels who battled him and then turned on each other.
Western powers are alarmed about resistance to Seraj and his
Government of National Accord from the country's eastern
military commander General Khalifa Haftar, who has blocked a
parliamentary vote to endorse the GNA.
The parliament based in Libya's east has twice rejected
lists of ministers put forward by the GNA leadership meant to
represent the various sides in Libya's fractured politics.
The failure to appoint a finance minister has stalled
economic decision-making in the major oil-producing country, an
OPEC member. Monday's meeting was to try to address ways to
tackle Libya's slide towards economic collapse.
Two side-effects of Libya's protracted disorder are of major
concern abroad - an uncontrolled flow towards Europe of migrants
setting off in boats from Libya's lawless shores where people
smugglers operate, and an infiltration of Islamic State
militants now holding patches of the country's territory.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Mark Heinrich)