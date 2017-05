MISRATA, Libya Jan 7 At least 65 people were killed when a truck bomb hit a police training centre in the Libyan town of Zliten on Thursday, a hospital source said.

Dozens more were injured in the attack, which happened as hundreds of recruits were gathering for a graduation ceremony. (Reporting by Ayman El-Sahli and Hani Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)