LONDON Dec 9 Farhat Bengdara, who served as
Libya's central bank governor under the Gaddafi regime, has been
appointed as a trustee to the board of the Libyan Investment
Authority (LIA), according to a document seen by Reuters.
The document was sent from the cabinet office of the
internationally recognised Libyan government.
Bengdara defected to the anti-Gaddafi side during Libya's
civil war. Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, the
country remains divided with two rival parliaments, one in the
east and the other in Tripoli.
The LIA is also mired in a long-running power struggle
between Hassan Bouhadi, the chairman of the LIA appointed by the
government in the east, and AbdulMagid Breish, who claims to
have been reinstated as head of the fund by Libya's Court of
Appeal.
The LIA's assets were valued at around $67 billion at
end-December 2012, but a significant proportion of these remain
frozen under sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security
Council.
