TRIPOLI/TUNIS, April 29 Islamic State militants
in Libya have killed two Tunisian journalists kidnapped last
year, Libyan officials said on Wednesday, following the murder
of five television reporters discovered this week.
The Tunisian government will immediately send a delegation
to Libya to discuss the case, said a Tunis official, declining
to confirm the deaths of Sofian Chourabi and Nadhir Ktari who
were kidnapped about eight months ago.
A spokesman for Libya's official government based in eastern
Libya said an arrested militant had admitted that his group had
killed the two reporters.
The spokesman said that was the same group of Islamic State
militants that had killed five journalists - an Egyptian and
four Libyans - working for Libya Barqa TV channel. Their bodies
with slit throats were found in eastern Libya on Monday.
A statement by the rival self-declared government in Tripoli
also said the two Tunisians had been killed, citing its
investigations with suspects.
The journalists working for Barqa TV had been missing since
August, when they set off for Benghazi from the eastern city of
Tobruk after covering the inauguration of the country's elected
parliament there. Their route took them through Derna, a
militant Islamist hotspot.
Militants loyal to Islamic State have exploited a security
vacuum in Libya, where two governments and parliaments allied to
host of various armed groups are fighting each other on several
fronts four years after the ousting of strongman Muammar
Gaddafi.
Islamic State, which has seized large parts of Syria and
Iraq, has claimed responsibility in Libya for the killing of 30
Ethiopian and 21 Egyptian Christians as well as an attack on a
Tripoli hotel, embassies and oilfields.
