TUNIS Aug 18 Tunisia said it would reopen its
airspace to flights to and from Libya on Tuesday as safety
standards in its neighbour's airports had improved.
Tunisia, hit by two major militant attacks this year, has
banned the flights since March, fearing more violence could
spill over from Libya where two rival governments, Islamist
militants and other militias are vying for power.
Most other foreign airlines and embassies withdrew from
Libya after security collapsed following the 2011 overthrow of
Muammar Gaddafi.
But Tunisia remains a major refuge and transit point for
Libyans trying to escape violence.
"The decision came after audits carried out by security
teams in ... eastern and western Libyan airports," the transport
ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)