BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 23 Libya's internationally
recognized government plans to exclude Turkish companies from
contracts, a cabinet statement said, effectively banning them
from the oil producer.
The government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni gave no
reason for the move but has in the past accused Turkey of
receiving officials from a rival government controlling western
Libya.
Thinni and the allied elected parliament have been confined
to a rump state in the east since an armed group called Libya
Dawn seized the capital Tripoli, reinstated a previous assembly
and set up a rival administration.
"The council of ministers ... decided to review all
contracts with foreign companies in all areas and exclude
Turkish firms from operating in Libya," the statement posted
late on Sunday on the cabinet website said.
A Turkish official said the government was evaluating the
situation in the north African state, where Turkish businesses
have traditionally had a strong presence.
