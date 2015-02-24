ANKARA Feb 24 Turkey accused Libya on Tuesday
of targeting its companies there after the internationally
recognised government said it would cancel contracts of Turkish
businesses operating in the troubled north African state.
Libya's beleaguered official government, which only controls
eastern parts of the country, announced a ban on Turkish firms
after accusing Ankara of supporting the rival administration
that seized control of the capital Tripoli last summer.
A Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday rejected the
official government's decision and appeared to question the
legitimacy of its leader, Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni.
"The decision to bar Turkish companies ... carries no
value, considering the political and security crisis Libya has
been going through and the debate regarding legitimacy," Tanju
Bilgic said in an emailed statement.
"The transitional government which is expected to make
efforts for peace and stability in Libya has, on the contrary,
targeted our companies, which work for the development of
Libya."
Turkey has close historic ties with Libya and Turkish
businesses have traditionally had a strong presence there. But
the country has been riven with conflicts since the toppling of
strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The Turkey Contractors' Association said last year that $19
billion of construction projects alone have been mothballed by
Turkish firms in Libya because of fighting between rival
factions.
Turkey's special envoy to Syria last year became the first
foreign diplomat to meet publicly with the Tripoli government,
which is partly supported by Islamist groups.
That move deepened suspicions among its critics that Ankara
is pursuing a pro-Islamist agenda that has already soured ties
with former allies, notably Egypt.
Major world powers have boycotted the Tripoli government,
but the United Nations has included lawmakers from the rival
parliament in a dialogue aimed at defusing the power struggle.
Ankara has denied siding with the Tripoli government, saying
it supports U.N. efforts to broker peace and calling for more
inclusive talks to end the bloodshed.
Any ban of Turkish companies would be limited to the eastern
rump state where Thinni's forces are in control.
Libya's official government banned Palestinians, Syrians and
Sudanese from entry in January, saying their countries were
undermining Libya's security.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Tom
Heneghan)