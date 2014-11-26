ISTANBUL Nov 26 Turkey on Wednesday condemned
air strikes claimed by the Libyan government on an airport in
Tripoli controlled by a rival administration, setting it at odds
with the country's internationally-recognised authorities.
Turkey appointed a special representative to Libya last
month, who became the first envoy publicly to meet with the
parallel government in Tripoli, fuelling suspicions that it is
advancing a pro-Islamist regional agenda.
Turkish officials say the move is part of Ankara's efforts
to promote U.N.-backed peace negotiations.
"We strongly condemn the air strikes," the Turkish foreign
ministry said in a statement. "These attacks deepen the existing
problems in Libya and the atmosphere of conflict and scupper
efforts to resolve the crisis by peaceful means."
The ministry statement said the Libyan crisis could only be
resolved with an end to foreign interventions, a ceasefire and
comprehensive political dialogue, calling for all parties in the
country to support the U.N. efforts.
Libya has descended into chaos three years after the
toppling of strongman Muammar Gaddafi, with warring factions
battling for control and the capital Tripoli run by an
alternative government partly backed by Islamist groups.
Mitiga airport has been hit at least twice this week. Libyan
Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni has said his government's air
force was responsible for the strikes on "Libya Dawn", an armed
group backing the rival administration.
Libya Dawn took over Tripoli in the summer, setting up its
own government, taking over ministries, and forcing Thinni and
the elected parliament to move to Tobruk, 1,000 km (600 miles)
east of the North African oil producer's capital.
