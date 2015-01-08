ANKARA Jan 8 Turkey urged all of its remaining
citizens to leave Libya amid worsening security in the north
African country following a threat made on a Facebook page to
shoot down Turkish aircraft.
The warning, published on the Foreign Ministry's website on
Wednesday, came a day after Turkish Airlines became
the last foreign operator to suspend all flights to
Libya.
Also on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry released a statement
saying a threat to shoot down Turkish civilian and military
aircraft had been posted on a Facebook page allegedly belonging
to the Libyan Air Force.
"This irresponsible statement in contravention of
international law is totally unacceptable. We strongly condemn
this hostile statement targeting Turkey," the Ministry said.
No one from the Libyan Air Force was immediately available
to comment.
Turkey has long had strong links with oil-rich Libya, which
has been riven with divisions since the fall of strongman
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Although many Turks have already followed previous
government warnings and fled the bloodletting sparked by warring
factions and an ineffectual central government, others still run
restaurants and shops in Libya.
$19 billion of construction projects alone have been
mothballed by Turkish firms because of the fighting, according
to the Turkey Contractors' Association.
Turkey's recent role in Libya has stirred ill-feeling in
recent months, however.
The Turkish special representative to Libya became the first
envoy publicly to meet with the internationally unrecognized
authorities in Tripoli last year, prompting accusations that
Ankara is pursuing an Islamist-leaning foreign agenda which has
already seen it alienate numerous former allies in the
region.
