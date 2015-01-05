ISTANBUL Jan 5 Turkish Airlines, the
only foreign airline still flying to Libya, has suspended its
flights to Misrata over concerns about worsening security in the
country, the company said on Monday.
A Libyan warplane from forces loyal to the internationally
recognised government bombed a Greek-operated oil tanker
anchored offshore on Sunday, killing two crewmen in an
escalation of a battle between the country's rival factions.
Turkey's flag carrier cancelled its Istanbul - Misrata
flights on Sunday, and suspended all Misrata flights, but had
not yet taken a decision on other flights to Libya, it told
Reuters in an e-mail on Monday.
Turkish Airlines also flies to Benghazi, Tripoli and Sebha
in Libya.
Three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is
mired in a power struggle between two rival factions of former
rebels who have established competing governments, both claiming
legitimacy and control of vast oil resources.
