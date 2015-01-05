UNITED NATIONS Jan 4 A new round of
U.N.-brokered peace talks aimed at ending the escalating
political crisis in Libya has been delayed once again and will
not take place early this week as originally planned, diplomatic
sources said on Sunday.
The United Nations had planned to hold a second round of
talks on Monday to end a confrontation between two rival
governments and parliaments. It has been working for months to
organize Libyan peace talks but has said previously that a
military escalation was undermining its efforts.
"Consultations to hold the second round of dialogue continue
with the parties to reach agreement on the timing and venue. So,
not tomorrow," one diplomatic source told Reuters on condition
of anonymity. Another diplomatic source confirmed the remarks.
It was not clear when, and if, the new dialogue would take
place.
The new talks have been repeatedly delayed due to
difficulties getting the parties to agree to meet. U.N. special
envoy to Libya Bernadino Leon told the Security Council last
month that the parties involved had agreed in principle to meet
on Jan. 5.
Libya has had two governments and parliaments competing for
legitimacy since a group called Libya Dawn seized the capital in
August, installing its cabinet and forcing the government of
recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to the east.
World powers fear the Libyan conflict will lead to civil war
as former rebel groups that helped oust the country's former
leader, the late Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011 fight for power and a
share of its vast oil reserves.
Leon has said that the Libya dialogue would include members
of the General National Congress, the country's previous
assembly reinstated by the new rulers in the capital Tripoli.
Hundreds of civilians in Libya have been killed in fighting
since late August, the United Nations has said, warning
commanders of armed groups that they could face prosecution for
possible war crimes, including executions and torture.
The conflict has driven at least 120,000 people from their
homes, according to a joint report by the U.N. human rights
office and U.N. Support Mission in Libya that also documents
shelling of civilian areas.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)